Mariners SS J.P Crawford Returns to Lineup on Thursday

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford is back in the lineup, batting sixth. Crawford had missed the last three games as he’s been dealing with a pectoral injury. This is a welcomed sight for the Mariners as Crawford is an integral part of their club. He is an excellent defensive shortstop, and while he hit just .218 in August, he has the pedigree to turn it around. Overall, he’s been reasonably productive at the plate, hitting .256 with five home runs and 33 RBI on the season. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

The Mariners are getting healthy at the right time. They have persevered through multiple key injuries and are holders of an American League Wild Card spot entering the season’s final month. This club could be very dangerous come October as they have all the pieces to make a run. You can get an excellent price on them at Fanduel Sportsbook as they are +1200 to win the American League pennant.