Marlins, Brewers National League Best Bets for September 14 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.Philadelphia Phillies (-132) vs. Miami Marlins (+112) Total: 7.5 (O -105, U -115)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins are set to play Game 2 of a three-game series tonight from LoanDepot Park. The Phillies opened the series last night with a well-pitched 2-1 victory and are looking to hold onto the second Wild Card position in the National League. Philadelphia has posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games and won four straight, while the Marlins are 3-7 over that same stretch. The Marlins aren’t a team that typically inspires confidence with what we know about their offensive struggles, but their starting pitching is so good that they can at least be considered when the matchup sees fit. The Phillies have handled business against lesser competition, but the Marlins kept their runs down when they collided.

Pitching isn’t a concern for the Marlins moving forward, while it’s clear they should have the edge on the mound with a youngster taking on a veteran. The Phillies are expected to start right-hander Kyle Gibson, while the Marlins are countering with Edward Cabrera. The Phillies righty owns a 9-6 record with a 4.57 ERA and 118 strikeouts, while Cabrera is 5-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 59 strikeouts. Despite the Phillies’ most recent win streak, the Marlins have an advantage on the mound. Cabrera has already made one excellent appearance against the Phillies, which saw him allow no earned runs while pitching five and 2/3 innings. With the Marlins looking like a value play at home, they certainly warrant consideration on this slate.

Even when there’s value present with Miami, it’s still hard to trust this team. In saying that, there’s value on the Marlins’ side where they own plus-money odds at +112.

Best Bet: Marlins moneyline (+112)

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals are set to conclude a mini two-game series this evening from Busch Stadium. The Brewers opened up the series last night by doubling up the Cards 8-4 and will look to get within six games of the NL Central-leading Red Birds in this matchup. Both clubs have posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games, but the Brewers have won three straight overall and have also gotten to within two games in the National League Wild Card race. As much as the Brewers have been counted out down the stretch, this team is still in the playoff race, and they’ll enter tonight’s matchup with a ton of confidence, which certainly doesn’t bode well for the current division leaders.

Pitching is something that’s been much better for the Brewers of late, and expectations will be high for them once again in this matchup. The Brewers are expected to start right-hander Corbin Burnes, while the Cardinals will turn to veteran Adam Wainwright. Both arms have been dominant for their respective clubs, but the edge still goes to Burnes in this matchup. The Brewers starter owns a 10-6 record with a 2.93 ERA and 214 strikeouts, while Wainwright is 10-9 with a 3.33 ERA and 134 punchouts. In addition to Burnes’s elite numbers, he’s also been dominant when facing the Cardinals, making three starts against them this year which has seen him pitch 21 innings while allowing one earned run and striking out 27 batters.

With how Burnes has dominated St. Louis, it’s difficult not to turn in their direction, even with the Cardinals’ excellent home record. The Brewers are still a value play on this slate, owning -124 odds on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Brewers moneyline (-124)