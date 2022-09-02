Marlins, Cardinals National League Best Bets for September 2 by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.Miami Marlins (+152) vs. Atlanta Braves (-180) Total: 6.5 (O -122, U +100)

The Miami Marlins are set to visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series beginning tonight from Truist Park. The Marlins enter this series after dropping two games to the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Braves took two-of-three games from the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta currently sits just three games behind the New York Mets for the top position in the NL East, while the Marlins have been struggling, unable to create much offense. The Braves have a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Marlins have lost four straight and are 3-7 over that same sample size. It’s no secret that the Marlins have been developing a solid rotation, but their issues remain in the bullpen and on offense. St. Louis is sizable underdogs in this matchup, with the Braves sitting at -180 on the moneyline.

The Marlins should have a sizeable edge on the mound tonight, making them a realistic option. The visitors will send NL Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara to the bump, while the Braves will counter with veteran Charlie Morton. The Marlins righthander has been exceptional, owning a 12-6 record with a 2.13 ERA and 167 strikeouts, while Morton is 6-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 168 punchouts. There’s been little success from Braves hitters against Alcantara in previous matchups, which makes the total of 6.5 understandable.

The Braves have a potent offense, but with the way Alcantara is pitching, don’t be surprised if he limits them in this meeting. Targeting the solid plus-money value the Marlins present on the moneyline makes sense at +152.

Best Bet: Marlins moneyline (+152)

One of the best rivalries in baseball is set to take centerstage tonight, with the St. Louis Cardinals playing host to the Chicago Cubs for the beginning of a three-game series. The Cards are set to enter this matchup with a 6.5-game lead in the NL Central and have also posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Cubs are 4-6 over that same stretch. These teams played last week in a five-game series which saw the Cardinals take three-of-five games and solidify their positioning atop the division. There’s a lot to like about how the Cardinals have been playing, which saw them post the second-best record in August behind just the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their +124 run differential has them with the fourth best in the National League, while the Cubs are currently -87. As a result, it’s not difficult to understand why the Cardinals are heavy favorites in this first matchup, sitting at -240 on the moneyline.

Pitching has been a strength of the Cardinals since the trade deadline when they went out and acquired two quality arms to bolster their rotation. It hasn’t been the same for the Cubs, who’ve struggled on the mound. The Cubs are expected to send righthander Adrian Sampson to the bump, while the Cardinals will be countering with one of the deadline additions in Jordan Montgomery. The Cubs righty owns a 1-4 record, paired with a 3.97 ERA and 50 strikeouts, while Montgomery is 7-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 125 punchouts. In his first five starts with the Cardinals, Montgomery has dazzled and posted a 1.76 ERA and 28 strikeouts, which includes a dominant complete-game shutout against these same Cubs where he allowed just one hit and struck out seven.

With the way the Cardinals have been playing over the last month and Montgomery’s outstanding performance against the Cubs last week, it’s hard not to side in St. Louis tonight. With no real value in considering the Cardinals on the moneyline, your best bet is the run line, which presents a solid price of -111.

Best Bet: Cardinals run line (-111)