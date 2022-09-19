Maybe Bettors Should Think Twice Before Wagering On Bengals Not a promising start considering the level of competition by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bengals, presumably, had easy matchups to start the 2022 NFL season, but Cincinnati has helped underdog bettors, much to their detriment.

The Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys earned a big win in Week 2 at AT&T Stadium, thanks to a game-winning Brett Maher field goal with less than a minute left in the game. The loss dropped Cincinnati to 0-2 on the year, and it likely hurt many parlays or survivor leagues in the process.

In each of the Bengals’ first two games of the season, Cincinnati closed as seven-point favorites, according to Caesar’s Sportsbook. The Bengals lost both contests outright. They are the first team in the Super Bowl era to go 0-2 despite being seven-point or more favorites, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

What’s compounded in the losses is who it was against. The Bengals lost in overtime to a Pittsburgh Steelers team led by Mitchell Trubisky, and their loss Sunday was to a backup quarterback. Even worse, Cincinnati never led in their two games.

The focus after Week 1 was to not overreact. Many believed Joe Burrow and the offense could cruise to an easy win over the Cowboys. But the NFL has shown that nothing is ever a given.

The Bengals opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Jets in Week 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and considering New York made a comeback win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, bettors may need to think twice before firing a wager on Cincinnati.