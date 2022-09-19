Maybe Bettors Should Think Twice Before Wagering On Bengals

Not a promising start considering the level of competition

by

1 hours ago

The Bengals, presumably, had easy matchups to start the 2022 NFL season, but Cincinnati has helped underdog bettors, much to their detriment.

The Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys earned a big win in Week 2 at AT&T Stadium, thanks to a game-winning Brett Maher field goal with less than a minute left in the game. The loss dropped Cincinnati to 0-2 on the year, and it likely hurt many parlays or survivor leagues in the process.

In each of the Bengals’ first two games of the season, Cincinnati closed as seven-point favorites, according to Caesar’s Sportsbook. The Bengals lost both contests outright. They are the first team in the Super Bowl era to go 0-2 despite being seven-point or more favorites, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

What’s compounded in the losses is who it was against. The Bengals lost in overtime to a Pittsburgh Steelers team led by Mitchell Trubisky, and their loss Sunday was to a backup quarterback. Even worse, Cincinnati never led in their two games.

The focus after Week 1 was to not overreact. Many believed Joe Burrow and the offense could cruise to an easy win over the Cowboys. But the NFL has shown that nothing is ever a given.

The Bengals opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Jets in Week 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and considering New York made a comeback win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, bettors may need to think twice before firing a wager on Cincinnati.

More NFL:

David Andrews Not Making Much Of Patriots’ In-Game Adjustments

Picked For You

Related