Mets, Brewers National League Best Bets for September 1 by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.Los Angeles Dodgers (-132) vs. New York Mets (+112) Total: 7.5 (O -105, U -115)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets will conclude a three-game series later this afternoon from Citi Field. The Dodgers opened the series with a 4-3 victory, while the Mets responded with a 2-1 win in last night’s affair. These two are the best the National League has to offer at this point, and if they ultimately collide in the NLCS, you likely won’t see many complaints from baseball fans around the globe. The Dodgers enter this game with a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Mets are 5-5 over that same stretch. LA has all but locked up the NL West, while the Mets currently lead the Atlanta Braves by three games in the NL East. A key theme in this series has been great pitching matchups, and that will continue tonight with one of this generation’s best arms on the bump for the Dodgers.

Pitching has been a big reason that both these teams currently sit above the pack in the National League, and that’s front and center in this third matchup today. The visiting Dodgers are expected to send veteran lefthander Clayton Kershaw to the bump, while the Mets will be countering with Chris Bassitt. The legendary lefty has posted a 7-3 record, paired with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts, while Bassitt is 11-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 139 punchouts. The Mets righthander has been much more consistent at home, posting a 4-5 record with a 2.75 ERA. Those numbers should continue to play well for the Mets in this matchup, especially considering how low scoring and well-pitched this series has been.

The Dodgers have played better than anyone in baseball for the last two months, but the Mets have provided a unique challenge. Even with Kershaw’s stability, it’s difficult to pass up the plus-money value you’re getting from the Mets at home, so considering them on the moneyline makes sense at +112.

Best Bet: Mets moneyline (+112)

The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks are set to begin a four-game series tonight from Chase Field. The Brewers enter this matchup still in a hole in the NL Central, sitting six games behind the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Diamondbacks are outside of the playoff race but have been playing some solid baseball of late. Milwaukee currently owns a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the D-Backs share that same record over that stretch of games. Pitching has been a catalyst for both teams entering this matchup, which should again make headlines ahead of this series opening matchup. Neither side is typically known for scoring a ton of runs, and with tonight’s pitching matchup, expect a low-scoring game with the total set at 7.5.

It’s not difficult to see both starting pitchers going deep into this matchup, both being high-quality innings eaters. The visiting Brewers are expected to send righthander Brandon Woodruff to the bump, while the Diamondbacks will be countering with Merrill Kelly. Woodruff has been much better in the second half of the season and owns a 9-3 record, paired with a 3.31 ERA and 132 strikeouts, while Kelly is 11-5 and has a 2.97 ERA and 135 punchouts. Over his past seven starts, Woodruff has posted a 2-0 record and a 2.34 ERA, which shows that he’s back to his dominant self.

It’s hard to give Milwaukee a significant edge in this matchup considering how strong Kelly has also been, but there’s more on the line for the Brewers, and they have more talent. If you wanted to consider them on the moneyline at -134, that’s a reasonable price, but there’s more value on the run line at +126.

Best Bet: Brewers run line (+126)