Mets, D-Backs National League Best Bets for September 30 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.New York Mets (-130) vs. Atlanta Braves (+110) Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122)

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are set to kick off a pivotal weekend series tonight from Truist Park. Atlanta enters this matchup after winning two-of-three games against the Washington Nationals, while the Mets also won two-of-three games against the Miami Marlins. This series could determine the winner of the NL East, with the Mets entering this contest with a one-game lead over the Braves. Both teams are undoubtedly World Series contenders, and it will be interesting to follow how they match up tonight. The Mets have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Braves are sitting at 6-4 over that same sample size. These teams are exceptionally well matched, but what might be more interesting is that the Braves have a better run differential, which could be noteworthy if you’re looking into their futures odds.

Pitching will be one of the big keys, with a high-quality matchup to kick things off. The visiting Mets are expected to send right-hander Jacob deGrom to the bump, while the Braves will counter with left-hander Max Fried. The Mets righty has posted a 5-3 record, paired with a 2.93 ERA and 91 strikeouts, while Fried is 13-7, along with a 2.50 ERA and 167 punchouts. It’s hard to find a flaw in either of these starters, and you can make a case for both of them.

There are not a lot of edges to be had. This game should be relatively low-scoring, highlighted by the projected total of just 6.5. It’s difficult to avoid deGrom when he’s on the mound, especially in a game like this, so targeting the Mets’ price on the moneyline at -130 is the direction to lean.

Best Bet: Mets moneyline (-130)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants are set to begin a three-game weekend series tonight from Oracle Park. The visiting D-Backs enter this contest after splitting a two-game series with the Houston Astros, while the Giants continued their domination of the Colorado Rockies and swept them in a three-game set. The Giants are currently sitting at .500, while Arizona sits twelve games below that mark. The Giants have a lot going for them right now, but it’s too little too late after a poor stretch to begin the second half of the season. After winning the NL West last year, this will seem like a disappointment, but it’s hard to argue that this team didn’t overachieve last season. That doesn’t mean they’re a terrible baseball team, but winning 107 games wasn’t realistic again.

Pitching has been a strength of both teams, but the visiting D-Backs should boast an edge. Arizona is expected to send right-hander Merrill Kelly to the bump, while the Giants will counter with righty Alex Cobb. The D-Backs starter has been excellent, owning a 13-7 record with a 3.13 ERA and 168 strikeouts, compared to Cobb’s 6-7 record with a 3.67 ERA and 139 punchouts. Both pitchers have done what’s been asked of them, making this line interesting, especially seeing as the Giants are home favorites at -136 on the moneyline after posting a 9-1 record over their past ten games.

Even though the Giants enter this matchup playing much better than the Diamondbacks, there’s a lot of value present with the visitors. With Kelly on the bump, the D-Backs are sitting in plus-money territory on the moneyline at +112, which warrants strong consideration.

Best Bet: D-Backs moneyline (+112)