Michael Thomas Returns to Saints' Lineup vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints will be heading into the season with their top wide receiver. Nick Underhill confirmed that Michael Thomas is active for the Saints’ Week 1 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thomas missed all last season with an ankle injury, then suffered a hamstring injury in training camp, leaving his participation in the season opener in doubt. Nevertheless, the former Offensive Player of the Year has cleared protocols and will start for the first time since 2020.

The Saints’ offense has changed since Thomas last suited up. The two-time All-Pro will have to get on the same page as Jameis Winston, who took the reigns from Drew Brees last year. The duo will start together for the first time in their careers, with Thomas looking to recapture his former glory.

The odds are in the Saints’ favor against the Falcons. Fanduel Sportsbook has New Orleans lined as -5.5 favorites for the NFC South showdown, with the total set at 43.5.