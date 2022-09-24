Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton to Have Season-Ending Surgery by SportsGrid 7 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Byron Buxton will undergo season-ending surgery for the Minnesota Twins, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton has been out of the lineup and on the injured list for about a month with a hip injury, and with the Twins out of playoff contention, the team and player decided it was best to have the surgery now so that he will be 100% healthy before spring training in February. Buxton will finish the season with a .224 average, 28 home runs, 51 RBI, six SBs, and 61 runs in 92 games.

This season has been a similar story for Buxton. When he is healthy, he is one of the best players in the game. That being said, he has only played more than 92 games once in his career. Buxton has many abilities, but availability is not one of them.