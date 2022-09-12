Missed Field Goal Wreaks Havoc On Survivor Pool Entries Randy Bullock gained some haters on Sunday by Scott Neville 1 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tennessee Titans broke many fans’ hearts while thinning out plenty of wallets in their upset loss to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

“And with that Titans missed field goal, 2,850 of the 6,133 Circa Survivor entries are dead,” VSIN’s Matt Brown tweeted shortly after the conclusion of the game.

The Titans held a lead until the 1:06 mark in the fourth quarter, when the Giants scored a touchdown to make it 19-20 on a touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones to fullback Chris Myarick. In rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s first bold move of his Giants tenure, he decided to go for two. New York went with a shuffle pass to the red-hot running back Saquon Barkley, and secured the conversion, while taking a 21-20 lead in the process.

As is customary with the Giants, they almost gave the lead right back as they were penalized for quite obvious calls on three of the eight plays in the final drive of the game. Thanks to the faulty defense, Titans kicker Randy Bullock was given a 47-yard field goal attempt to win the game with four seconds left.

Despite having a makable opportunity to win, Bullock missed wide left, breaking the hearts of Survivor players all across the country.