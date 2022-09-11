Nebraska Cornhuskers Fire Head Coach Scott Frost by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The bar has been lowered in Lincoln over the past few seasons. Still, the 2022 Nebraska Cornhuskers have been underwhelming, costing head coach Scott Frost his job.

According to Ian Rapoport, Nebraska fired Frost on Sunday.

Interrupting the NFL early slate: #Nebraska has fired coach Scott Frost. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2022

The Cornhuskers haven’t had a winning record since 2016, including four straight years under Frost with a cumulative 16-31 standing. Things boiled over with a slow start this season, including a 45-42 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday.

However, a modest 1-2 record doesn’t effectively illustrate the disappointment of the 2022 season. Nebraska entered all three games as -12 favorites or better, including -23 against the Eagles, somehow dropping two of three decisions.

There’s still time for Nebraska to turn its season around; however, that will be challenging without a head coach guiding the program. Compounding those issues, the Cornhuskers are entering the thick of their conference schedule, meaning wins could be harder to come by.

Next up for the Cornhuskers is a date with the Oklahoma Sooners. FanDuel Sportsbook has Nebraska priced as +13.5 underdogs against the seventh-ranked Sooners.