Nets G Joe Harris is Expected to be 100% for Camp by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to be 100% healthy for the start of training camp, which is scheduled to begin on September 27. Harris appeared in 14 games for the Nets last season due to an ankle injury that required two surgical procedures.

“He’s doing great,” said Harris’s agent Mark Bartelstein. “He’s great. He’s 100 percent. He’s in a great place…He’s ready to go for sure.”

One of the league’s premiere sharpshooters, Harris’s 43.9 career three-point percentage ranks fourth in NBA history. His ability to space the floor will be a welcomed boost for a Brooklyn squad that, despite all the offseason drama, still boasts one of the game’s most talented rosters.

Health permitting, Harris is a good pick in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Nets holding the third-best NBA Finals odds at +700.