New York Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton Back in Lineup Today

Giancarlo Stanton is back in the starting lineup for the New York Yankees on Saturday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports

Stanton had to leave the game early Monday after fouling balls off of his foot in back-to-back at-bats. Stanton missed the doubleheader on Wednesday versus the Minnesota Twins but was able to pinch hit both Thursday and Friday. That’s the good news, the bad; Stanton has been mired in a massive slump that has seen his average plummet to .213. While Stanton does have 24 long balls on the season, he hasn’t hit one since July 15.

Josh Donaldson will also return to the starting lineup Saturday. Donaldson had been on the paternity list.