New York Yankees: Which Numbers are Retired by the Organization?

4 hours ago

Last week, the New York Yankees retired the No. 21 of legendary outfielder Paul O’Neill. The heart and soul of the team’s dynasty of the 90s and early 2000s, O’Neill became the 23rd player to have his number forever etched into Yankee lore. While non-baseball historians will likely be hard-pressed to recite every renowned name on that list, this article will serve as a worthwhile history lesson (you’re welcome future Jeopardy contestants). 

Below, I have compiled a table of those numbers retired by the organization in honor of the players who wore them. 

New York Yankees Retired Jersey Numbers

Number

Worn By

Date Retired

1

Billy Martin

August 10, 1986

2

Derek Jeter

May 14, 2017

3

Babe Ruth

June 13, 1948

4

Lou Gehrig

July 4, 1939

5

Joe DiMaggio

April 18, 1952

6

Joe Torre

August 23, 2014

7

Mickey Mantle

June 8, 1969

8

Yogi Berra

July 22, 1972

8

Bill Dickey

July 22, 1972

9

Roger Maris

July 22, 1984

10

Phil Rizzuto

August 4, 1985

15

Thurman Munson

September 20, 1980

16

Whitey Ford

August 3, 1974

20

Jorge Posada

August 22, 2015

21

Paul O’Neill

August 21, 2022

23

Don Mattingly

August 31, 1997

32

Elston Howard

July 22, 1984

37

Casey Stengel

August 8, 1970

42

Mariano Rivera

September 22, 2013

44

Reggie Jackson

August 14, 1993

46

Andy Pettitte

August 23, 2015

49

Ron Guidry

August 23, 2003

51

Bernie Williams

May 24, 2015

Fun Facts (Courtesy of YankeeNumbers.com):

  • The Yankees have retired more numbers than any team in MLB history.
  • While Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 was retired league-wide on April 15, 1997, those players donning the number at the time of MLB’s announcement were exempt. This allowed Hall of Fame closer, Mariano Rivera, to continue wearing No. 42 for the remainder of his Yankees career.
  • Rivera was the only Yankee to have worn his retired number while still an active player.
  • Six Yankees have worn their retired number in a managerial/coaching role: Whitey Ford, Don Mattingly, Yogi Berra, Billy Martin, Mickey Mantle, and Ron Guidry.

