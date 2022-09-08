NFL 2022: Odds, Betting Previews For All 32 Teams As Season Opens Looking for info on any of the 32 teams? We've got you covered by Mike Cole 25 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On the eve of the 2022 NFL season, every team in the league has optimism looking ahead to a new campaign. We all know, however, the championship field is limited to a handful of teams.

The Houston Texans, for example, have the longest Super Bowl odds to begin the season. Lovie Smith’s team is 250-1 to win it all. It’s probably not going to happen. But that shouldn’t keep bettors from paying attention, either. Houston also made some interesting defensive improvements in the offseason that could make them a trendy team to bet the under from week to week.

These sorts of opportunities can be found with every team across the league, as we learned on NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” over the last month-plus with previews of each team. In addition to that, the staff at NESNBets.com did written previews for all 32 teams, each of which can be found below.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks