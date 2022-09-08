NFL 2022: Odds, Betting Previews For All 32 Teams As Season Opens
Looking for info on any of the 32 teams? We've got you covered
On the eve of the 2022 NFL season, every team in the league has optimism looking ahead to a new campaign. We all know, however, the championship field is limited to a handful of teams.
The Houston Texans, for example, have the longest Super Bowl odds to begin the season. Lovie Smith’s team is 250-1 to win it all. It’s probably not going to happen. But that shouldn’t keep bettors from paying attention, either. Houston also made some interesting defensive improvements in the offseason that could make them a trendy team to bet the under from week to week.
These sorts of opportunities can be found with every team across the league, as we learned on NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” over the last month-plus with previews of each team. In addition to that, the staff at NESNBets.com did written previews for all 32 teams, each of which can be found below.
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New York Jets
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks