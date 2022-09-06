NFL Awards 2022: Making Case For Non-Favorites To Win Major Honors The top AFC West quarterback could very well win the NFL MVP by Sean T. McGuire 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The start of the NFL season surely will bring a number of bettors back to the table given the various wagers that can be placed.

Some bettors will be most interested in futures pertaining to the Super Bowl, or win totals, or perhaps division-specific wagers. But for those looking into the NFL awards market prior to the season starting Thursday, we’ve highlighted a few specific bets with plenty of value on DraftKings Sportbook given they’re not tied to the favorite to win each honor. The awards will be revealed at the NFL awards show before Super Bowl LVII.

MVP: Derek Carr +2800

It’s fair to think the winner of the league’s top honor will go to the quarterback who claims the highly-competitive AFC West. With the division including signal-callers Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, who are both 9-to-1, and Russell Wilson, who is 14-to-1, Carr has the fourth-best odds of the quartet. But with offensive-minded head coach Josh McDaniels entering the fold and the addition of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, Carr’s ceiling has never been higher. If, somehow, the Raiders win the division, the 31-year-old veteran will be among the favorites. It’s worth noting Carr was third in MVP voting during the 2016 season behind eventual winner Matt Ryan and then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Approximately 3% of the MVP betting handle is on Carr, as shared by BetMGM Sportsbook on Tuesday. Carr and the Raiders start their season as a 4-point road underdog against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey +2500

This bet, similar to what fantasy football managers had to weigh, comes down to McCaffrey’s health. If the Carolina Panthers running back stays on the field, his odds will slash in a hurry. BetMGM indicated the public’s perception of that happening with just 3.2% of Offensive Player of the Year tickets on McCaffrey. Many will view it as a gamble worth making, though, given injuries can happen to any player. Remember: McCaffrey earned 24% of the vote for Offensive Player of the Year for the 2019 campaign as he compiled nearly 2,400 yards of offense and 19 touchdowns. He played in a combined 10 games the two seasons to follow. Nevertheless, it’s not often an All-Pro talent has the 11th-best odds in this specific betting market. McCaffrey’s Panthers are a 1.5-point home favorite against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Defensive Player of the Year: Darius “Shaquille” Leonard +3000

Might the name change be what the Indianapolis Colts linebacker needed to finally gain Defensive Player of the Year recognition? It’s unlikely one will have anything to do with the other, of course, but the Defensive Rookie of the Year continues to creep into the conversation as one of the game’s best defensive players. The fifth-year ‘backer is coming off back-to-back First Team All-Pro selections while being named the Defensive Player of the Week four times last season. He doesn’t have the same hype as do-it-all standout Micah Parsons, depicted as the Dallas Cowboys star has public’s darling to win, or three-time winner Aaron Donald. But he does present the potential, which bettors are willing to roll with as indicated by 8.5% of the Defensive Player of the Year handle being on Leonard, per BetMGM. Leonard and the Colts are a 7-point road favorite in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Coach of the Year: John Harbaugh +2500

It’s worth noting how the Coach of the Year award has went to first-time coaches in three of the past five years. It’s why the top of the betting board is littered with young coaches, three of the top five prices going to first-year coaches like Mike McDaniel, Kevin O’Connell and Nathaniel Hackett. In the two times it didn’t these last five years, though, it went to reigning honoree Mike Vrabel and Harbaugh. Harbaugh, entering his 16th season with the Ravens, won the award in 2019 when Lamar Jackson unanimously was named NFL MVP. He’s proved one of the best coaches the league has to offer with two seasons of below .500 football — including the 2021 campaign in which the Ravens were severely depleted by injuries. Harbaugh and the Ravens are one of our favorite value bets to win the Super Bowl and very well could win both the AFC North and conference. Harbaugh’s Ravens are a 7-point road favorite against the New York Jets on Sunday.