NFL Bettors’ Confidence In Lions At All-Time High For ‘Make Playoffs’ Wager

NFL fans love a good “Hard Knocks” story, and in 2022 that story revolves around the Detroit Lions.

Every year the football community rallies around a few players in their quest to make the roster of whichever team was forced into opening its doors for HBO to film training camp. In 2022, those fans have gravitated toward the entire Lions roster — from head coach Dan Campbell down to reserve offensive lineman Dan Skipper. But fans aren’t just voicing their support for Detroit, they’re putting their money where their mouths are.

The Lions have the highest bet percentage on “to make the playoffs” bets in the entire NFL, according to BetMGM data analyst Drew O’Dell, commanding 95% of all wagers placed on their playoff fate. The handle happens to be even higher than the bet percentage, with 97% of all Lions money being placed on them making the postseason.

Now this isn’t apples to apples against other NFL franchises, as odds have a big part in deciding whether or not a team is worth placing a wager on. The Green Bay Packers, for example, are the second-likeliest team to make the postseason (-500), according to BetMGM, but only 40% of the money placed on them has been to make the playoffs. With +500 odds at BetMGM, the Lions would provide a hefty return if they can sneak into the postseason.

In a division with Aaron Rodgers and those Packers, it seems unlikely the Lions will win the NFC North division. They could, however, find themselves in the hunt for one of the NFC’s three wild card spots. The NFC East is notoriously shaky, while the NFC South looks like it’s already on it way to becoming a one team race. Could Detroit edge out the likes of the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals? It’s certainly possible.

The Lions are currently almost a touchdown underdog to the Minnesota Vikings for their Week 3 matchup.