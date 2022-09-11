NFL Bettors Taken On Roller Coaster After Early Week 1 Slate Some bettors were left much happier than others by Sean T. McGuire 11 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Football fans were treated to quite the opening NFL slate Sunday with two games being decided in overtime and another being won on a last-minute field goal — and that was just before 4 p.m. ET. It likely caused those with money on the line to ride a roller coaster of emotions.

After all, the New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons contest was decided on a Wil Lutz 51-yarder with 19 ticks left; the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals was decided on a Chris Boswell 53-yard kick in overtime; and the Indianapolis Colts scored 17 fourth-quarter points only to tie the Houston Texans after a missed Rodrigo Blankenship field goal in overtime.

Those who had the Saints and Steelers moneyline and Texans to cover the spread likely were much happier than those who had the Saints -5.5, Bengals -6.5 and Colts -7, to name a few. Unfortunately for Bengals and Colts spread bettors, their fate was decided as soon as the game went into the extra session as neither would cover more than six points.

Next Gen Stats perfectly indicated the whirlwind as there were four games in which both teams had at least a 90% chance of winning at some point during the contest. The surprising win from the Chicago Bears, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers on a rain-soaked Soldier Field, were among the four games.

According to the NGS Win Probability model, there have already been four games played today where both teams had at least a 90% chance of winning at some point:



Saints 27, Falcons 26

Bears 19, 49ers 10

Colts 20, Texans 20

Steelers 23, Bengals 20#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/gPoJqeU7EO — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 11, 2022

All told, there were four favorites — Ravens -7, Eagles -3.5, Dolphins -3.5 and Commanders -2.5 — to cover their respective spreads. Four other favorites — Panthers, Bengals, Saints and Colts — failed to cover.