NFL Odds 2022: 49ers Look To Begin Trey Lance Era On Right Note Lance played in six games last year by Greg Dudek 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers were one win away from making a Super Bowl appearance during the 2021-22 campaign. Now, they will hand the reins from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance in hopes of getting over that hump.

Lance, who San Francisco selected with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, gets the keys to an offense boasting with stellar weapons, including do-it-all difference-maker Deebo Samuel and premier tight end George Kittle. There certainly will be a lot of pressure on Lance from the outset to lift up the 49ers offense to another level.

San Francisco also has a couple top-tier playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, which make them one of the best teams in the NFC on paper.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 San Francisco 49ers, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

2021 In Review

10-7, third in NFC West

10-7 against the spread

8-9 over/under

Key offseason additions

CB Charvarius Ward

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

DE Drake Jackson

Key offseason losses

C Alex Mack

G Laken Tomlinson

RB Raheem Mostert

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +1600

Conference: +750

Division: +150

Win total: 10 (over -110)

To make playoffs: Yes, -225

2022 award contenders

MVP: Trey Lance +2500

Coach of the Year: Kyle Shanahan +2000

Offensive Player of the Year: Deebo Samuel +1200

Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa +1500, Fred Warner +4000

2022 outlook

The 49ers certainly bungled their quarterback situation this offseason as they transition from the steady Garoppolo to the newcomer in Lance. Lance will be buoyed by the playmakers around him, but San Francisco’s reshaped offensive line could have the second-year signal caller improvising often, which may or may not be a good thing. Lance has massive odds to win MVP and Offensive Player of the Year (+4000), and both don’t seem like wise bets.

While the majority of the focus is on Lance, don’t forget San Francisco returns a defensive unit that was one of the best in the NFL one season ago. The 49ers allowed 310 yards per game, good for third fewest in the league. It sure does help having a player as talented as Bosa, who registered 15 1/2 sacks last year. With the 24-year-old set to enter the early prime of his career and now two years removed from an ACL injury, he’s poised to bring down even more quarterbacks in the backfield this season. Sack numbers are a key to winning Defensive Player of the Year and a $100 bet on Bosa could net a total of $1600 if he brings home the award.