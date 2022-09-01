NFL Odds 2022: How Will New-Look Broncos Fare In Loaded AFC West? The AFC West figures to be a gauntlet in 2022 by Adam London 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Denver Broncos.

The 2022 NFL offseason was flat-out bonkers, and arguably the biggest transaction of the spring came out of the Mile High City.

For the second time in the last decade, the Broncos made a blockbuster move for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Denver swung a deal with the Seattle Seahawks for nine-time Pro Bowl selection Russell Wilson, who might prove to be the missing piece in the Broncos’ puzzle. Wilson now gives Denver its best shot of reaching — and perhaps winning — a Super Bowl since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was running the show.

The scary thing for the Broncos, however, is that Wilson might not even be a top-two quarterback in his own division. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert will make it awfully difficult for Wilson and company to win the AFC West, let alone the conference or the Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s everything bettors should know about the 2022 Denver Broncos, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 in review

7-10, last in AFC West

8-9 against the spread

5-12 over/under

Key offseason additions

QB Russell Wilson

DE Randy Gregory

Key offseason departures

TE Noah Fant

DT Shelby Harris

CB Bryce Callahan

CB Kyle Fuller

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +1800

Conference: +900

Division: +260

Win total: 10 (Over -105, Under -115)

To make playoffs: Yes -145, No +120

2022 award contenders (per FanDuel Sportsbook)

MVP: Russell Wilson +1400

Coach of the Year: Nathaniel Hackett +1600

Defensive Player of the Year: Bradley Chubb +6000

2022 outlook

The 2021 season was a grind for the Broncos, but the underwhelming campaign might prove to be beneficial for Denver in the long run. Thanks to their last-place finish in the AFC West, the Broncos will have the luxury of carrying a few lighter games on their 2022 docket including matchups with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans.

That said, betting the Broncos from any direction still is a tricky practice for myriad reasons. In addition to playing in arguably the toughest division in football, Denver will enter the 2022 season with a new head coach and starting quarterback. Regardless of how good Wilson and Hackett prove to be with the Broncos, it might take some time for the new regime to form its identity, find a groove and take off.

If you’re looking for a way to sprinkle on Denver, we might suggest looking into the “Division Finishing Position” prop available at DraftKings. The Broncos currently are a +275 bet to finish third in the AFC West, which feels very reasonable given the Chiefs’ and Chargers’ respective prospects for the upcoming campaign. A riskier suggestion that comes with a higher potential payout is Denver sitting at 12-1 to be the league’s highest-scoring team in the regular season. Wilson has more than enough weapons to light it up, Hackett is a brilliant offensive mind and the Broncos’ defense might even chip in some scores from time to time.

As for an individual wager, Wilson throwing 32-plus touchdowns (-110) in Year 1 with the Broncos is worth consideration.