NFL Odds 2022: Kyler Murray, Cardinals Enter Make-Or-Break Season Can Murray live up to the expectations of his new contract? by Keagan Stiefel 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Arizona Cardinals.

Will 2022 finally be the year where the Arizona Cardinals finally enter serious contention in the NFC? They’d better hope so after locking just about everyone into contract extensions this offseason.

It started following the end of the 2021-22 season, when the Cardinals signed general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury to extensions through the 2027 season. Then, Arizona signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a five-year, $230.5 million contract that essentially hands the keys of the franchise to him. Despite there being some backlash regarding the deal, Murray above anyone else — including Keim and Kingsbury — is the head man in charge in Arizona for the foreseeable future.

The partnership of Murray and Kingsbury has seen marked improvement throughout its three years together. But having yet to win a playoff game, 2022 feels like a make-or-break season for the duo. Even after the extension without more improvement, major changes could come surrounding them.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 In Review

11-7, second in NFC West

10-8 against the spread

8-10 over/under

Key offseason additions

WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

G Will Hernandez

TE Trey McBride (draft)

EDGE Myjai Sanders (draft)

Key offseason losses

EDGE Chandler Jones

WR Christian Kirk

RB Chase Edmonds

LB Jordan Hicks

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +4000

Conference: +2000

Division: +400

Win total: 8.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

To make playoffs: Yes +125, No -150

2022 award contenders

MVP: Kyler Murray +2000

Coach of the Year: Kliff Kingsbury +2800

Comeback Player of the Year: J.J. Watt +5000

2022 outlook

Arizona stuck to the mantra of making one big addition while allowing tons of talent to walk and supplanting them with aging stars, this offseason.

A.J. Green, J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Nick Vigil, Kelvin Beachum and Markus Golden are all expected to play major roles for Arizona this season. They are all also on the wrong side of 30 years old. The Cardinals have the second oldest 53-man roster in the NFL, according to PhillyVoice. No matter if they have a young, dynamic quarterback at the reigns, that likely won’t be enough to scare most bettors away from placing any serious wagers on the Birds in Arizona.