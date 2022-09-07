NFL Odds 2022: Seahawks Look Destined For Painful Rebuild These aren't your father's Seahawks by Mike Cole 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET for NFL training camp previews. Next up: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks’ glory days are over, it seems. Such is life when you trade the greatest player in franchise history.

Seattle executed perhaps the biggest move of the NFL’s frenzied offseason when it traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. The Seahawks did well to cash in on the aging QB, but the move clearly was made with an eye toward the future.

What that long-term future looks like is almost impossible to say. It certainly looks like Pete Carroll is nearing the end of his career, and the quarterback situation is in flux with Geno Smith and Drew Lock battling it out for snaps. The short-term calculus is far less complicated: Seattle will probably struggle in 2022 as an underdog in just about all of its games.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Seahawks with betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 In Review

7-10, fourth in NFC West

9-8 against the spread

6-11 over/under

Key offseason additions

QB Drew Lock

TE Noah Fant

RB Kenneth Walker III

CB Artie Burns

CB Justin Coleman

Key offseason losses

QB Russell Wilson

LB Bobby Wagner

TE Gerald Everett

LT Duane Brown

CB D.J. Reed

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +15000

Conference: +8000

Division: +2000

Win total: 5.5 (over -120, under +100)

To make playoffs: Yes +500, No -650

2022 award contenders

MVP: Drew Lock +20000

Coach of the Year: Pete Carroll +5000

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kenneth Walker III +2000

Offensive Player of the Year: DK Metcalf +10000



2022 outlook

It would be quite surprising if the Seahawks were anything other than “really bad” in 2022. The Wilson loss obviously is huge, but their list of departures extends way beyond just that. Wagner is one of the best linebackers in football, and he’s gone. Brown, who played all 17 games at left tackle last season has left, replaced by a rookie (albeit one with some hype). That the Over on the win total is juiced is somewhat surprising. Getting to six wins in that division won’t be easy, though the schedule is slightly favorable.

But if you think this thing will completely crater, DraftKings Sportsbooks offers an alternative win total of 4.5 with the under at +190. One other “oh my goodness, this team is bad” bet that might be worth circling is Seattle to finish as the NFL’s lowest-scoring team. Carroll seems hellbent on running the ball, and it’s not the worst plan of attack when your options are Smith or Lock at QB. The Seahawks currently have the fourth-shortest odds to be the lowest-scoring team at +750.