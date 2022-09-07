NFL Odds 2022: Seahawks Look Destined For Painful Rebuild
These aren't your father's Seahawks
Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET for NFL training camp previews. Next up: Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks’ glory days are over, it seems. Such is life when you trade the greatest player in franchise history.
Seattle executed perhaps the biggest move of the NFL’s frenzied offseason when it traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. The Seahawks did well to cash in on the aging QB, but the move clearly was made with an eye toward the future.
What that long-term future looks like is almost impossible to say. It certainly looks like Pete Carroll is nearing the end of his career, and the quarterback situation is in flux with Geno Smith and Drew Lock battling it out for snaps. The short-term calculus is far less complicated: Seattle will probably struggle in 2022 as an underdog in just about all of its games.
Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Seahawks with betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2021 In Review
7-10, fourth in NFC West
9-8 against the spread
6-11 over/under
Key offseason additions
QB Drew Lock
TE Noah Fant
RB Kenneth Walker III
CB Artie Burns
CB Justin Coleman
Key offseason losses
QB Russell Wilson
LB Bobby Wagner
TE Gerald Everett
LT Duane Brown
CB D.J. Reed
Look ahead to 2022
Super Bowl: +15000
Conference: +8000
Division: +2000
Win total: 5.5 (over -120, under +100)
To make playoffs: Yes +500, No -650
2022 award contenders
MVP: Drew Lock +20000
Coach of the Year: Pete Carroll +5000
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kenneth Walker III +2000
Offensive Player of the Year: DK Metcalf +10000
2022 outlook
It would be quite surprising if the Seahawks were anything other than “really bad” in 2022. The Wilson loss obviously is huge, but their list of departures extends way beyond just that. Wagner is one of the best linebackers in football, and he’s gone. Brown, who played all 17 games at left tackle last season has left, replaced by a rookie (albeit one with some hype). That the Over on the win total is juiced is somewhat surprising. Getting to six wins in that division won’t be easy, though the schedule is slightly favorable.
But if you think this thing will completely crater, DraftKings Sportsbooks offers an alternative win total of 4.5 with the under at +190. One other “oh my goodness, this team is bad” bet that might be worth circling is Seattle to finish as the NFL’s lowest-scoring team. Carroll seems hellbent on running the ball, and it’s not the worst plan of attack when your options are Smith or Lock at QB. The Seahawks currently have the fourth-shortest odds to be the lowest-scoring team at +750.