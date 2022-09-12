NFL Odds: Betting Public Won On Both Sides Of Titans-Giants Everybody who bet on Giants-Titans won Sunday by Keagan Stiefel 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The betting public were recipients to one hell of a deal Sunday, with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants delivering winning tickets to everyone who felt inclined to bet on their matchup.

Just one of the many instant-classic matchups that football fans were treated to in the NFL’s Week 1 slate, New York and Tennessee put together an intense finish to one of the week’s less desirable games on paper. Saquon Barkley led the Giants to a double-digit comeback victory on the road in Tennessee, converting a two-point conversion attempt to come away with a 21-20 victory over the Titans.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll explained his gutsy decision following the game, but what he probably didn’t know was he made himself a lot of new fans with the call — as every person who bet the moneyline through DraftKings Sportsbook took home a winning ticket as part of an interesting promotion.

DraftKings introduced an “EarlyWin” promotion Sunday, where moneyline bettors received an automatic win if their team went up by 10-or-more points. The Titans did that, meaning 87% of the moneyline bettors on that game were able to count their coin before the game even ended, according to Casey Buontempo of DraftKings. But, that didn’t count out those who believed in the underdog Giants.

After erasing that double-digit deficit and taking home the win, New York delivered a thrilling win to the 13% of bettors that believed they could pull out the victory, according to Buontempo.

If we can do some quick math, 87% of bettors won on the Titans, while 13% won on the Giants. Put that together and you’ve got 100% of bettors happy that DraftKings decided to introduce that promotion this week.