NFL Odds: Saints’ Injuries Present Enticing Future For Bettors Chris Olave's OROY odds are moving quickly by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

As the NFL enters Week 4 of its season, overreactions are starting to fade and reality is starting to set in. For bettors, this means it’s prime time to jump on a futures bandwagon before the odds still hold some value.

Any number of things can influence the markets to get where they currently stand. The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins have each combined for a 3-0 start, leading to increased MVP odds for quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. On the other hand, slow starts have tanked Super Bowl odds for a number of teams. Another factor that can influence futures are injuries, something the New Orleans Saints are currently dealing with.

Saints wide receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot) were both non participants in Wednesday’s practice. As of now, the expectation is neither player will practice Thursday either, putting their status for New Orleans’ matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in London in serious doubt. Enter Chris Olave.

Olave, a rookie out of Ohio state, has come on strong in his first three NFL games and already looks like a favorite target of Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. The 22-year-old currently leads all NFL receivers in air yards (443) and is the rookie receiving leader with 268 yards following his nine catch performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Given the start to his NFL career, there’s no wonder to why he’s already jumped the pack and become the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Olave is tied for the lead in the race for OROY, having top odds at both DraftKings Sportsbook (+500) and BetMGM (+400) alongside Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London. The NFC South duo lead a field full of receivers, including Green Bay Packers’ Romeo Doubs (DraftKings +800, BetMGM +900), New York Jets’ Garrett Wilson (+1200, +900) and Washington Commanders’ Jahan Dotson (+1400, +1400).

Now, Olave’s odds have worsened over the course of the first three weeks of the season. He entered the year with +1000 odds at DraftKings and BetMGM. If only someone would have given that pick out before the season started.

Nevertheless, bettors are getting to the point where they need to make a decision on Olave before his odds become so low that it’s not worth the bet. A big game against Minnesota’s fourth-worst passing defense may very well be that turning point.