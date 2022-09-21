NFL Upholds Mike Evans's Suspension, Out for Week 3 by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Set to square off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be down his number one receiver.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL has upheld Mike Evans’s one-game suspension.

The NFL upheld Mike Evans’ one-game suspension for hitting Saints’ CB Marshon Lattimore. Evans is now officially out for Sunday’s game vs. the Green Bay Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

Evans was suspended by the league on Monday for his role in last Sunday’s brawl against the New Orleans Saints before deciding to appeal the decision.

“I don’t think it deserved any type of suspension,” said Brady. “I think it’s ridiculous. In the end, I appreciate him having my back. I know he’ll learn from it. And he knows that we all have his back.”

With Chris Godwin sidelined due to a hamstring injury, and Julio Jones (knee) questionable, the Bucs may be forced to roll with a three-wide set of Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman. Recently signed slot man Cole Beasley could also factor into the team’s Sunday plans.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucs as -1.5 home favorites on the spread and -116 on the moneyline.