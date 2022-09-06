NFL Week 1 Odds: Three Underdogs To Bet In Season Opener The Patriots are a 3.5-point road underdog in Week 1 by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We’ve made it to the NFL regular season, football fans.

The Week 1 slate will kick off Thursday as the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) host the Buffalo Bills on opening night. It’s sure to serve as a small taste before a full slate Sunday.

Let’s examine three underdog bets to make for Week 1 in the NFL:

New England Patriots to beat Miami Dolphins +155

I don’t believe in Dolphins’ offseason hype and even if their offense does become special, it likely won’t be this early in the season. I think Bill Belichick’s defense in Week 1 will usurp a new-look Dolphins. The Patriots also will try to run the football with both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to keep Miami’s offense off the field. If the Patriots can execute that game plan, the Under 46.5 total points will also be in play. But for now, I’ll stick with the Patriots to win outright. New England enters Miami as a 3.5-point road underdog before Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kick off.

Minnesota Vikings to beat Green Bay Packers +105

This game could be as symbolic for the Vikings as any opening game has ever been. Minnesota has everything working in its favor: The Packers are seemingly weaker than they have been in recent years, the Vikings have a new head coach and they are at home. Aaron Rodgers will need some time to figure out who can make plays on the outside. The Vikings will want to win this not only for the standings, but for the mental edge over the Packers. If the Vikings want to win this division, these are the kind of games they need to win. I think the Vikings, a 1.5-point home underdog, will and also send a message to Green Bay in the process.

Dallas Cowboys to beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers +120

Last season these two teams tangled in the season opener and combined for 882 total yards and 60 points in a Buccaneers win. Dak Prescott went viral shortly after for telling Brady, “We’ll see you again.” That never came to fruition, but my prediction is the Cowboys will get their revenge this time around. There is so much uncertainty surrounding Brady’s focus that Dallas will be looking to take advantage. With Brady, Tampa Bay is more interested in winning come January and February while this game will mean so much more to Dallas, which will be looking to get off to a great start. The Cowboys are a 2.5-point home underdogs entering Sunday night’s contest.