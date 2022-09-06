NFL Week 1 Opening Lines: Road Favorites Everywhere You Look On Opening Slate Nine (!) teams laying points on the road this week by Mike Cole 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Looking at NFL lines for Week 1 is kind of funny.

For the casual bettor or fan, it does signify the return of the NFL and everything that comes with it, from fantasy to betting to pools and everything in between. For those who take their football wagering a little more seriously, seeing these lines is nothing new.

The Week 1 betting menu has been out in some form or fashion since May when the schedule was released. Five months later, after dissecting it all, we’re ready to roll. So, while these aren’t exactly “opening” lines, here’s our first official look at the betting lines and totals for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. All lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday morning.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

(-2.5) Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 52.5

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

(-7) Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets, 44.5

New England Patriots at (-3) Miami Dolphins, 46.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-6.5) Cincinnati Bengals, 44

(-8) Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 46

(-4) Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 48.5

(-7) San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 41.5

(5.5) New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 42.5

Cleveland Browns at (-2.5) Carolina Panthers, 41.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-3) Washington Commanders, 44

New York Giants at (-5.5) Tennesee Titans, 43.5

(-4.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 53.5

Las Vegas Raiders at (-3.5) Los Angeles Chargers, 52.5

(-1.5) Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 48

(-2) Tampa Bay Buccanneers at Dallas Cowboys, 50

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

(-6.5) Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 43