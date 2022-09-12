NFL Week 2 Lines: Let’s Overreact To Week 1 Results, Shall We? The Cowboys-Bengals line is one to watch by Mike Cole 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season didn’t lack in excitement or storylines.

It was an especially wild day in the early-afternoon games with a pair of contests going to overtime — including a tie — aided by some horrendous special teams plays, head-scratching coaching and the occasionally questionable officiating. It was all a giant reminder of just how difficult it can be to turn a profit betting on the NFL.

However, plenty of football bettors eagerly look forward to Week 2 where they think they can cash in on certain betting lines that might be affected by overreactions to the opening slate.

So, what stands out on the board entering the second week of the 2022 campaign? Let’s get into the Week 2 lines:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Los Angeles Chargers at (-3.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 54

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

Miami Dolphins at (-4) Baltimore Ravens, 45.5

New York Jets at (-6.5) Cleveland Browns, 41.5

Washington Commanders at (-1.5) Detroit Lions, 46.5

(-4) Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 45.5

(-2.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 47

Carolina Panthers at (-2.5) New York Giants, 42.5

(-1) New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 41

Atlanta Falcons at (-11) Los Angeles Rams, 48

Seattle Seahawks at (-8.5) San Francisco 49ers, 42.5

***Cincinnati Bengals at (-2.5) Dallas Cowboys, 51

Houston Texans at (-10.5) Denver Broncos

Arizona Cardinals at (-3.5) Las Vegas Raiders, 51.5

Chicago Bears at (-9.5) Green Bay Packers, 44

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

Tennessee Titans at (-9.5) Buffalo Bills, 49.5

Minnesota Vikings at (-3) Philadelphia Eagles, 49

***By Monday morning, the Bengals-Cowboys at AT&T Stadium game was off the board at a lot of sportsbooks because of the injury to Dallas starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to surgery on his thumb, according to ESPN.