NFL Week 2 Picks: Best-Bet Parlay Banking On Browns Defense

For the first time in a long time, we had a good read on Week 1 of the NFL season. Now, it’s about carrying the momentum into Week 2.

The NESNBets best-bet parlay made its triumphant return last week to much fanfare and even more success. The Chargers held on, the Chiefs rolled and a hilariously grotesque rainstorm in Chicago got us over the finish line to cash a tidy little 4.23-unit profit.

Let’s try for similar success in Week 2, as we get a little cocky with a four-legger.

Cleveland Browns (-248) moneyline over New York Jets

The Jets offense is in a bad way right now. They’re sticking with Joe Flacco at quarterback which is bad enough, but the mounting injuries on the offensive line make it even more difficult to get anything. Flacco was running for his life last week against Baltimore. Now, here comes a Browns pass rush with the game’s best edge defender, Myles Garrett, and his damn-good sidekick, Jadeveon Clowney. Cleveland’s defense might make the cover itself, but we can’t totally trust Jacoby Brissett, which is why we’re spending a little extra for the moneyline.

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers UNDER 40.5 (-110)

If you were to make a list of teams in Week 2 you thought were most likely to score 20 points, where would the Patriots and Steelers rank on that list? New England’s offensive issues are certainly well documented, and now it’s a second straight road game for a unit that probably won’t improve dramatically in front of that crowd. On the other side, the Steelers scored 23 points last week … aided by five Cincinnati turnovers. This game has all the makings of a 20-17 affair.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders OVER 51.5 (-105)

Going off EPA per play, the Cardinals were by far the worst defense in Week 1, getting ripped apart by the Chiefs. The Raiders weren’t a whole lot better (NO. 22) and were especially vulnerable against the pass in a loss to the Chargers. Granted, neither offense was especially impressive, either, but there’s enough talent on both teams to think the offenses could get right against much worse competition.

(-8.5, -110) San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Obviously, the 49ers should have beat the Bears last week regardless of the conditions. But the aforementioned deluge certainly didn’t help an offense that utilizes motion and misdirection and cuts. The Seahawks, meanwhile, were clearly geared up to ruin Russell Wilson’s homecoming. They did that, but that was more Denver falling apart with two goal-line fumbles and an all-time porking of a final drive. What we’re saying is the 49ers are much better than they looked, while the Seahawks are still not good. If the 49ers are as good as most think they are, this is the kind of game they roll.

Payout: 1 unit to win 8.98 units

To-date: UP 4.23 units