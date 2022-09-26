NFL Week 4 Lines: Mac Jones’ Impact On Patriots-Packers Odds Also on the slate: a Sunday night Super Bowl rematch by Mike Cole 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Just how much is someone like Mac Jones worth to the Patriots’ betting line in Week 4 of the NFL season?

Well, not only do the reports seem to indicate the New England quarterback will at least miss his next game in Green Bay due to a reported high ankle sprain. The betting markets have also quickly adjusted to the specter of Bill Belichick’s team going to Lambeau Field and hanging with the Packers.

The Packers opened as 6- or 6.5-point favorites for the Week 4 clash. As of Monday morning, though, they’re up 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. That field goal difference between Jones and presumed backup Brian Hoyer feels about right, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see bettors jump on Green Bay and get it to double digits.

Don’t be surprised if the total moves, either. The Packers’ defense is looking like the stout unit it promised to be entering the season, allowing just 22 points over the last two weeks and 15 points per game on the season. The offense, thanks in large to injuries on the line and in the receiver room, has yet to get cooking. Getting to 42 points with these two teams might be a struggle.

Here are the NFL Week 4 opening lines as of Monday morning, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Miami Dolphins at (-3) Cincinnati Bengals, 47.5

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

(-2.5) Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, 44 (in London)

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-7) Philadelphia Eagles, 47.5

(-3) Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, 53

(-3) Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons, 46.5

Washington Commanders at (-3) Dallas Cowboys, 42.5

New York Jets at (-4) Pittsburgh Steelers, 41.5

Chicago Bears at (-2.5) New York Giants, 39.5

(-7) Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 45.5

Tennessee Titans at (-3) Indianapolis Colts, 43

Seattle Seahawks at (-6) Detroit Lions, 48.5

Arizona Cardinals at (-1) Carolina Panthers, 44.5

New England Patriots at (-9.5) Green Bay Packers, 42

Denver Broncos at (-1) Las Vegas Raiders, 46

(-3) Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 47

MONDAY, OCT. 3

Los Angeles Rams at (-1.5) San Francisco 49ers, 46