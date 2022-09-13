Orioles, White Sox American League Best Bets for September 13 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.Baltimore Orioles (-158) vs. Washington Nationals (+134) Total: 8.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals will kick off a two-game series tonight from Nationals Park. The visiting Orioles enter this matchup after dropping two-of-three games to the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, while the Nationals were swept in a three-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Orioles are now 4-6 over their past ten games and have fallen to 5.5 games back in the American League Wild Card race, while the Nationals are also 4-6 over that same stretch, losing three straight. The O’s are running out of time to put together a winning streak and get back in the playoff race, while the Nationals will continue to try and play spoiler down the stretch.

Pitching hasn’t been a strong suit for the Nationals, while the Orioles will send one of their most consistent arms to the bump. The O’s are expected to start right-hander Dean Kremer, while the Nationals will be countering with Cory Abbott. Kremer has posted a 6-5 record with a solid 3.23 ERA and 71 strikeouts, while Abbott is 0-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 29 punchouts. The Nationals starter has primarily been used in a small role when he’s started games, meaning you’ll likely see a lot of bullpen arms present for Washington in this matchup, which should benefit the Orioles.

Neither team is playing great, but the Orioles have a much more talented group. The Orioles are road favorites at -158, but the value likely lies with their run line, at -104.

Best Bet: Orioles run line (-104)

The Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox will play Game 1 of a two-game series from Guaranteed Rate Field this evening. The Rockies took two-of-three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the weekend, while the White Sox won three-of-four matchups against the Oakland Athletics. Colorado has posted a 5-5 record over its past ten games, while the White Sox are 7-3 over that same stretch. Entering action on Tuesday, the White Sox sit three games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central and have continued to look much more like the team we believed would win the division at the start of the season. As a result, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the White Sox enter this matchup as sizable home favorites, where they currently boast odds of -205 on the moneyline.

Pitching should favor the White Sox tonight, knowing how much of an issue it has been for the Rockies. The visitors are expected to send right-hander Chad Kuhl to the bump, while the White Sox will be countering with Michael Kopech. The Rockies righty owns a 6-8 record with a 5.38 ERA and 92 strikeouts, while Kopech is 4-9 with a 3.78 ERA and 102 punchouts. Despite the White Sox starter’s record, he’s pitched relatively well if you look at his ERA. In addition, the White Sox righty has pitched much better at home, where he owns a 2.97 ERA, compared to his 4.80 ERA on the road.

If the White Sox can find a way to give Kopech some run support, it’s hard to see the home side not picking up a victory in this Game 1. There’s a reason that Chicago is listed as sizeable favorites on the moneyline, and even if that price doesn’t warrant consideration, you can turn to their run line number for some value at -105.

Best Bet: White Sox run line (-105)