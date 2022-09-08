Packers vs. Vikings: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Longtime NFC North rivals are set to collide for Week 1 of the NFL season, with the Minnesota Vikings playing host to the Green Bay Packers.Green Bay Packers (-116) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-102) Total: 47.5 (O-105, U-115)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will look to disrupt the home opener for the Minnesota Vikings, and there’s a lot to like about this matchup on paper heading into Week 1. The Pack fell to the Vikings 34-31 in a thriller on the road last year before laying a beatdown at Lambeau Field later in the year 37-10. One thing’s for sure, Kirk Cousins is much better in a dome, while both offenses should be able to feast in this matchup.

There are certainly question marks about who Rodgers’s go-to target will be now that Davante Adams is in Las Vegas, but he’ll likely get the running backs more involved in the passing game, specifically Aaron Jones. Jones profiles as one of the best receiving backs in the NFL and provides a nice safety blanket for Rodgers, while A.J. Dillon should also see a significant workload in this dual-threat backfield. The Vikings were in the bottom half of the league in 2021 with their rushing defense, while the Packers were in the top half, which could give them an advantage depending on the game script, knowing Dalvin Cook can cause nightmares. Rodgers and the Packers had a six-game winning streak snapped in Week 1 last year when they dropped their opener to the New Orleans Saints, while there are certainly question marks surrounding the Green Bay offense this time around.

Green Bay should boast one of the league’s best defensive lines in 2022, but the hype around the Vikings is genuine, and they should improve with Kevin O’Connell operating as head coach. Don’t be surprised if it takes Rodgers some time to get accustomed to his new life without Adams, meaning siding with the Vikings and their value at home on the moneyline is something bettors should gravitate towards at -102.

Best Bet: Vikings moneyline -102, Vikings +1.5 (-110)

Even if there’s some turmoil with Rodgers and the offense in Week 1, that doesn’t mean they won’t find a way to put up points because there are still plenty of weapons on this offense. The Vikings should play a more offensive brand of football under O’Connell, and he will bring some new looks to the Minnesota offense that Green Bay likely won’t be prepared for. This game has shootout written all over it, and there’s still value in siding with the over 47.5, priced at -105. Expect Cousins and Justin Jefferson to connect early and often, while Adam Thielen has been known to be a difference maker when the Packers come to town. A heavy passing attack should be in the forecast for the Vikings, with an excellent dosage of Cook in this high-scoring environment.

Vikings 30, Packers 27

Best Bet: Over 47.5 (-105)