Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Missed Practice on Wednesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Just when you thought it was safe to pencil in Christian McCaffrey to your fantasy lineup for the rest of the year, he misses practice on Wednesday. According to Panthers reporter for The Athletic Joe Person, head coach Matt Rhule should provide an update soon.

Christian McCaffrey missed today with a thigh injury. We'll have an update from Matt Rhule soon. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 28, 2022

The star running back landed on the injury report last week when he was listed as a limited participant on Thursday due to an ankle injury. This time his thigh is the issue and something that popped up in Carolina’s win over the New Orleans Saints this past weekend.

After being limited to ten games the past two seasons, the 26-year-old is off to a solid start in 2022, racking up 300 total yards with one touchdown.

The Panthers have a tough matchup coming up this weekend when they host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Panthers as -1.5-point home favorites and -118 on the moneyline.