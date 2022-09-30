Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Returns to Practice on Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Carolina Panthers’ official website, star running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) practiced in a limited capacity on Friday and is questionable for Week 4’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. It’s a step in the right direction towards McCaffrey taking the field Sunday after the All-Pro missed two straight practices to open the week with a thigh issue.

Speaking with reporters following Friday’s session, head coach Matt Rhule said he’s “very hopeful” that McCaffrey would be full-go as Carolina looks to get back to the .500 mark.

Despite being a mainstay on the team’s injury report, the dual-threat has looked as good as ever, notching back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances. That said, McCaffrey has been surprisingly limited in the Panthers’ passing attack, tallying just 57 yards on ten catches through the opening three weeks.

If the 26-year-old fails to suit up, Carolina would likely turn to a committee approach of D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Panthers as -1.5 home favorites on the spread and -116 on the moneyline.