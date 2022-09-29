Patriots Super Bowl Champion Picks Two RBs To Have Big Week 4 A breakout could be in store for this star running back by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The state of the NFL running back has been a difficult one to navigate in the betting and fantasy world.

Atlanta Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson is third in the league in rushing yards per game with 100.7, and Detroit Lions back up Jamaal Williams is tied for first in rushing touchdowns with four.

But there are some familiar names who have shown their consistency through the first three weeks of the season. On NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” on Wednesday, three-time Super Bowl Champion LeGarrette Blount identified two running backs he believes will have a strong Week 4 with NESN Bet’s Claudia Bellofatto.

One player Blount noted was Browns tailback Nick Chubb. The fifth-year Pro Bowler leads the league in rushing yards per game (113.7) and rushing touchdowns (four) and has been key in Cleveland’s 2-1 record to start the season. Even with Kareem Hunt taking snaps in the passing game, Chubb has still been efficient with 5.5 yards per carry, and Blount believes the 26-year-old can continue that consistency against the Falcons in Week 4.

Below are Chubb’s rushing props across major sportsbooks, odds are for the Over on a potential wager:

DraftKings: 86.5 (-120)

BetMGM: 86.5 (-115)

Caesars: 86.5 (-117)

Bet365: 86.5 (-110)

Oddsmakers are clearly set on 86.5. The lowest rush total Chubb has this season was 87 yards against the New York Jets in Week 2. Bet365 has the best odds, and if you’re confident in Blount’s lean, a $100 bet would pay out $190.91.

Another player the former New England Patriots running back identified to have a strong Week 4 was Jonathan Taylor. The Indianapolis Colts star missed practice Wednesday for the first time in his three-year career due to a toe injury. It’s unknown how serious the injury is, and it’s feasible the team is just taking a precaution for their All-Pro player.

Below are the rushing props for Taylor with odds catered to the Over:

DraftKings: 93.5 (-115)

Caesars: 93.5 (-115)

Bet365: 93.5 (-110)

The line is pretty close to Taylor’s rushing yards per game (95.3), and the 23-year-old was held under that total in the last two games. But against a vulnerable Tennessee Titans defense, it could be a get-right game for Taylor. Bet365, once again, has the best odds, but DraftKings and Caesars odds are not too bad either. A $100 bet on those sportsbooks would pay out $186.96.

Blount also gave out a pick for Thursday’s Miami Dolphins versus Cincinnati Bengals game, and of course, lines can always change heading into Sunday’s games so shopping for the best line is always key.