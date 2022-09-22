Pistons Acquire Sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Embarking on a lengthy rebuild, the Utah Jazz continue to unload veteran contracts.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Jazz are trading small forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for power forward Kelly Olynyk and point guard Saben Lee.

The Pistons are sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. https://t.co/Mu7dkZVJ8I — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

It’s the latest offseason move from Utah’s CEO of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, who previously dealt All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

Bogdanovic, a free agent after this season, spent the past three years in Salt Lake City, averaging 18.4 points while shooting nearly 40% from three-point range (39.7%). His sharpshooting prowess will be a welcomed boost to a Pistons squad that ranked 29th in three-point percentage last season at 32.6%.

On the other side of the deal, Olynyk provides the Jazz with some much-needed depth in the frontcourt, while Lee could have an opportunity for increased playing time after averaging just 16.3 minutes across 85 career games.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Pistons at +1040 odds to make the postseason.