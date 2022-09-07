Public Has Obvious Choice When Betting Patriots’ 2022 Win Total New England has +105 odds to land under 8.5 wins by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New England Patriots are not going to be an easy team to bet in 2022.

Sure, on a weekly basis there may be some soft spots depending on the matchup. But for the most part, the Patriots will be locked into awkward lines like they are with the Miami Dolphins ahead of Week 1. So, bettors will need to get creative when looking to make some money on the Patriots this season.

One way of doing so is by riding a season-long bet. With the majority of the NFL world confused as to what the Patriots are going to look like in 2022, getting out ahead of things is a nice way to try and maximize a return on New England. Given the current options at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on a down season for Bill Belichick’s squad looks like the way to go.

Super Bowl (+5000), conference champion (+2200) and division champion (+500) bets are all off the table for people who don’t like flushing money down the toilet. That leaves two options: betting on New England to make or miss the playoffs or trying to gauge whether or not it will finish above or below 8.5 wins. Of the four options on the table, below 8.5 wins (+105) presents the best risk-to-return ratio.

The AFC is a hodgepodge of talent, with 10-to-12 teams having a legitimate claim to being playoff worthy. That takes New England’s “to make playoffs” bet off the table, as the “yes” option only presents +160 odds for what is a longshot in the eyes of many.

With the team stuck in no man’s land from a betting standpoint, the best bet for the public is to be cynical and take the Under on wins.