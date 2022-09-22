Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Misses Practice Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) missed out on team practice Thursday, per The Athletic’s Tashan Reed.

I don't see #Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion). He also missed yesterday. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 22, 2022

As Reed stated, that’s two straight days of missed practice for Renfrow. If he does miss Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, fellow wide receiver Davante Adams realistically could see 20 targets. Renfrow is a reliable second option for quarterback Derek Carr and his absence would be a solid blow to this offense. The Raiders are seeking a bounce-back win following a complete meltdown overtime loss to the Cardinals on Sunday that culminated with a fumble from Renfrow leading to an Arizona defensive walk-off touchdown.

In the first two weeks, Renfrow has hauled in ten receptions on 16 targets for 80 yards. This is a situation to monitor on Friday as well as heading into the weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.