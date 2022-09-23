Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Titans by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Renfrow missed practice all week, so this shouldn’t be a surprise. The pass-catcher suffered a concussion in Sunday’s overtime defeat to the Arizona Cardinals and couldn’t clear protocol in time for Sunday’s game. His absence means we should see even more targets for Davante Adams and Darren Waller, while Mack Hollins could also find his way into the mix.

Renfrow has hauled in ten receptions in the first two weeks on 16 targets for 80 yards. Keep an eye out on Renfrow’s practice status heading into next week as an early indicator of if he’ll be ready to go for Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.