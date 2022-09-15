Rams RB Cam Akers Surprised by Week 1 Role by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One of the biggest stories in the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 1 loss was the usage of running back Cam Akers.

Expected to serve as LA’s lead back, Akers wound up playing just 12 snaps, finishing with zero yards on three carries. Meanwhile, fellow rusher Darrell Henderson handled 13 carries for 47 yards, playing 82% of the snaps.

Rams head coach Sean McVay sat down with Akers and said the 23-year-old needed to play with a greater sense of urgency. However, according to Akers, that conversation occurred during a practice session, leaving the former Florida State standout surprised by his lack of involvement on opening day.

“If Coach don’t think I’m being urgent, then [I need to] be more urgent,” said Akers. “That’s what it comes down to…Whatever Coach says, I’m going to take it, and I’m going to learn from it.”

An early-mid round selection in most 2022 fantasy drafts, Akers is impossible to trust in Week 2 as anything more than a desperation flex option with his role in the Rams’ offense in flux.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams as -10.5 point favorites on the spread and -550 on the moneyline against the Atlanta Falcons.