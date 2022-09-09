Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson End Contract Talks by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears content to bet on himself in 2022.

According to Mike Florio of Profootballtalk, the Ravens and Jackson failed to come to terms on a new contract ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.

The former league MVP had set a Friday deadline for negotiations.

“Despite our best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” said Ravens GM Eric DeCosta. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process, and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now, we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, there is an obvious risk in Jackson taking the field without a long-term deal, particularly the manner in which he plays the QB position. Whether Jackson ultimately made the right choice in rejecting Baltimore’s best offer remains to be seen.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Ravens as -6.5 road favorites on the spread and -310 on the moneyline.