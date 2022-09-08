Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Limited at Practice on Thursday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was limited at team practice on Thursday, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Thursday's injury report

Did not practice: TE Nick Boyle (rest/ankle); OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), DT Travis Jones (knee)

Limited: RB J.K. Dobbins (knee), CB Marcus Peters (knee). — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 8, 2022

Dobbins is nearing the end of his battle back from last year’s ACL injury, but the team doesn’t quite feel ready to get him back to full participation. The opponent is worth considering here, as the Ravens may feel they are strong enough to handle the New York Jets without Dobbins and set his sights on Week 2. If that’s the case, look for Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake to split the touches in the season-opener on Sunday.

In 2020, Dobbins attempted 134 rushes for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. This situation is one to monitor on Friday as we await a practice designation and possible decision on his Week 1 availability.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently 6.5-point favorites with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.