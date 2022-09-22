Ravens Sign DE Jason Pierre-Paul to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens and Jason Pierre-Paul, who have been talking for months, agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth up to $5.5M, source said. A rare non-minimum deal during the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2022

Although Pierre-Paul had an uninspiring 2021 season, he is coming off shoulder surgery this past summer on an ailment he was battling all season. At 33, he may have a bit left in the tank for a Ravens team with high aspirations as the current favorite in the AFC North on the FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s unclear whether or not we will see him this Sunday against the Patriots, but regardless he should see playing time right out of the gate. He should provide a needed boost to a Baltimore defense that was just torched for 42 points by the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

In 2021, Pierre-Paul made 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four pass deflections in 12 games with the Buccaneers.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently 2.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots on Sunday with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.