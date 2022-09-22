Ravens WR Devin Duvernay Practices Thursday by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) returned to practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Ravens practice report for Thursday



🏈Lamar resumed throwing without protective sleeve

🏈CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) and WR Devin Duvernay (concussion) returned after missing Wednesday

🏈Full attendance: No one sidelined from practice — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 22, 2022

Duvernay makes his return to practice from concussion protocol after missing out on Wednesday which means he should be good for Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots. The pass-catcher has been a total surprise for the Ravens this season in both the receiving game and with a kickoff return touchdown on the opening play of Sunday’s defeat to the Miami Dolphins. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense will certainly benefit from his presence and it looks like he is trending towards a start in Week 3.

In the first two games this season, Duvernay has made six receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns plus a kickoff return touchdown.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently 2.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots on Sunday with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.