Rays, Twins American League Best Bets for September 14 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.Tampa Bay Rays (-104) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-112) Total: 7.5 (O +100, U -122)

The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are set to collide for Game 4 of a five-game series from the Rogers Center tonight. The Blue Jays opened the series with a victory before the two teams split a doubleheader yesterday. These clubs, along with the Seattle Mariners, are competing for Wild Card seeding in the American League, with the Blue Jays now leading the group and sitting a half-game ahead of Tampa Bay entering this matchup. The Blue Jays have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Rays are 5-5 over that same stretch. These two teams still have five games remaining against one another, which could decide what transpires in this Wild Card race. It’s been a relatively even matchup when they’ve faced off, seeing the Rays hold a slight 6-5 edge in the season series.

Pitching should again be a headline entering this contest, with two quality arms that have pitched very well in their respective rotations set to start this matchup. The visiting Rays are expected to start right-hander Drew Rasmussen, while the Blue Jays will be countering with veteran Ross Stripling. Rasmussen has been electric since the All-Star break and has improved his record to 10-4 with a 2.57 ERA and 113 strikeouts, while Stripling is 7-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 98 punchouts. Rasmussen hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a game since July 22, in addition to posting a near flawless 1.57 ERA in six August starts. As a result, you should feel pretty comfortable looking towards the Rays in this matchup, knowing precisely the type of consistency you will get out of their starting pitcher tonight.

Rasmussen has already made three starts against the Blue Jays and hasn’t allowed more than one earned run in any of those appearances. You can likely trust the Rays righty much more than Toronto’s. Siding with the visitors’ value on the moneyline makes a lot of sense, especially considering it currently has a price tag of -104.

Best Bet: Rays moneyline (-104)

The Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins will play Game 2 of a three-game series tonight from Target Field. The Twins opened the series last night with a 6-3 victory and will need to continue stringing together wins against the lowly Royals if they have aspirations of getting back in the AL Central race. With all three teams at the top of the division winning last night, the Twins still sit five games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central, eyeing an upcoming five-game series against them that could determine their fate. The Twins enter this matchup struggling and picked a bad time to go 3-7 over their past ten, while the Royals sit at 4-6 over that same sample size. What the Twins likely have going for them here is that they should have the edge on the mound in this matchup tonight.

Pitching hasn’t been favorable to either of these teams, but the Twins should have an edge tonight with one of their most reliable starters set to pitch in Game 2. The visiting Royals are expected to send veteran right-hander Zack Greinke to the bump, while the Twins will be countering with Sonny Gray. The Royals starter has posted a 4-8 record, paired with a 4.00 ERA and 66 strikeouts, while Gray is 7-4 with a 3.09 ERA and 108 punchouts. The Twins have found a lot of success against Greinke in prior matchups at the plate, in addition to Gray pitching better at home, where he’s compiled a 2.97 ERA in 12 starts. With that, it’s not hard to see why the Twins are sizable favorites on the moneyline at -210.

The Twins’ moneyline price doesn’t provide any value tonight, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t look in their direction. With the team’s success against Greinke, turning towards the Twins’ plus-money price on the run line makes a lot of sense at +105.

Best Bet: Twins run line (+105)