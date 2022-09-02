Rosario, Diaz Best American League Player Props September 2 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Unexpectedly, the Cleveland Guardians have continued to lead the AL Central impressively, with multiple players contributing offensively and on the mound. With one of the youngest rosters in the game, the future is exceptionally bright for the Guardians while also getting production from some veterans along the way. It’s hard to call a 27-year-old a veteran, but when you look at the Guardians roster, that’s precisely what Amed Rosario is, and he’s provided them with some solid production at shortstop. Throughout his second season with Cleveland, he’s hit .281 and has done a solid job in prior matchups against the pitcher that the Seattle Mariners are set to send to the mound tonight. That pitcher also happens to be one of the game’s best in Luis Castillo, but Rosario has been effective against him, hitting .467 in 15 at-bats against the talented righthander. As a result, targeting the Guardians shortstop to record a multi-hit game has a lot of value on the board at +220.

The Tampa Bay Rays had a solid August and will look to cut into the New York Yankees’ lead atop the AL East when they host the Bronx Bombers at Tropicana Field. One of their best offensive weapons has been Yandy Diaz, who continues to be productive at the top of the team’s lineup. The Rays’ third baseman and DH has hit .289 and has a .818 OPS, both of which have been welcomed production for a team always looking for more offense. Over the past 15 games, few hitters have been swinging the bat as well as Diaz. Throughout that stretch, Diaz has hit .397, and he’s been even better over the last week of action at .481. Meanwhile, the Yankees will send righthander Domingo German to the bump, a matchup where Diaz has hit .357 in 14 at-bats. Targeting him to record another multi-hit game makes sense tonight, currently priced at +240.

Don’t be alarmed, but we’re planning on targeting another pitcher facing the Los Angeles Angels. We’re at the point of the MLB season where this trend has been a continual money maker. The visiting Houston Astros are expected to send righthander Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound in this opener. One of his alternate strikeout props is set at six and paying an excellent price of -111, which warrants consideration. The Angels still strike out at the highest clip in baseball, so side with McCullers’s consistency and target his alternate strikeout line of six.