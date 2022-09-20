Seahawks to Let QB Geno Smith Cook? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to

“After two weeks of watching Geno play, we don’t need to hold him back at all,” said Carroll. “Geno has got his game ready to go. We need to trust him and maybe give him more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football.”

Seattle has been one of the worst teams offensively through the opening two weeks, ranking 31st in yards-per-game (234.5) and tied for 29th in points-per-game (12.0). While Smith has served as a game manager, completing 81% of his passes and posting a rating of 99.1, it hasn’t led to many offensive fireworks.

A more wide-open passing attack would do wonders for the fantasy values of wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who have been limited to mostly underneath targets.

We’ll see what the Seahawks’ offensive approach looks like in Week 3 when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Seattle as -1.5 home favorites on the spread and -126 on the moneyline.