Seattle P Matthew Boyd to Return in Relief Role by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reported that the Seattle Mariners reinstated left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd from the 60-day injured list. Boyd has been out since last September as he recovered from a flexor tendon surgery. The 31-year-old is finally set to make his debut for Seattle and will pitch out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future. Boyd’s return comes at an excellent time for the Mariners as they could use all the help they can get to boost their playoff run. Seattle is sitting pretty in the American League Wild Card standings with a 1.5-game lead. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

We could see Boyd make his season debut this afternoon as the Mariners take on his former team, the Detroit Tigers. Seattle is a sizable favorite, with Logan Gilbert set to take the ball for them. The Mariners are in a great spot to take the series finale and continue their march towards October. You can bet them now at Fanduel Sportsbook.