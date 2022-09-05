Should Matt Stafford Update Inspire Optimism For Rams Bettors? The Rams open the season against the Bills on Sept. 8 by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL season kicks off on Sept. 8, and it sounds like Matthew Stafford is good to go.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback had been dealing with elbow problems going back to last season. He had an injection during the 2021-22 season, and his throwing has been limited in the offseason.

Head coach Sean McVay stuck to his tradition of not playing starters during preseason, so it was unclear how healthy Stafford would be heading into the season-opener. That was until Sunday where the team spoke about the upcoming matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

“I feel good,” Stafford told reporters, as transcribed by ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “I’m ready to go. No limitations. … I feel great. I’m ready to go play. Can always be better. Can always try to feel like I’m 21 again. I’ll keep trying. But no, I feel really good. I feel like I can make every throw.”

The defending Super Bowl champions will look to repeat their offensive success, and they’ve expressed confidence in Stafford by granting him a multi-year extension and adding Allen Robinson II. They could also add Odell Beckham Jr. back to the team, but he has not signed with an NFL team due to his ACL tear. However, the Rams reportedly have kept his locker intact, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

For the season-opener, Rams bettors could be confident in taking some Overs against the Bills. Stafford’s passing yards prop is set at 270.5 at -115 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. This means a $100 bet on the Over would pay out $186.96.

If the game turns into a high-scoring affair, like the 53-point total suggests, Stafford’s passing attempts prop, set at 37.5, (+140) could be worthwhile. A $100 bet on this prop would pay out $240. The 34-year-old reached the Over on this number 11 times last season, including in the final three playoff games of the season.

Another prop priced at the same odds that could also be worth while is Robinson’s anytime touchdown scorer prop. Those who are still believers in the 29-year-old pass-catcher could take this prop in a show of confidence that Robinson has been held back in his career by inferior signal-callers.

NFL fans have waited a long time for the start of the season, and Thursday’s matchup could possibly be a Super Bowl preview with the talent and the hype the two clubs have built up through the offseason.