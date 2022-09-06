St. Louis Cardinals Weekly Betting Update – September 6 by SportsGrid 1 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The St. Louis Cardinals have climbed to the top of the NL Central and are a team to watch through the season’s final stretch.

SportsGrid will follow the Cards closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the two-horse NL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.

This week is set to see the Cardinals continue their four-game series with the Washington Nationals, which opened on a losing note, followed by a three-game set with the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.

The St. Louis Cardinals continued with an impressive week which saw them win two-of-three games against the Cincinnati Reds before sweeping their long-time rival Chicago Cubs over the weekend. Last week, the Cardinals already sat at a lofty price tag of -1100, but that number has continued to increase in favor of St. Louis, now sitting at -10000. With the Cardinals owning a 7.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, these odds are no longer in play unless they manage to hit a big slump that the Brewers can take advantage of. The Cardinals have the fourth easiest remaining schedule, so it’s hard to see this lead evaporating.

After another week that saw them pick up five victories in six games, the Cardinals continued to sit ahead of the San Diego Padres and hold the fourth-best odds to win the National League pennant. The Cards owned odds of +900 last week, and despite having a winning week, they’ve seen those odds fall slightly to +950, which is interesting considering their recent success. The quality of competition may not have been great, but it’s hard to discount how the Cardinals are playing. Even with the Red Birds owning a more manageable schedule down the stretch, their odds likely won’t climb much more, with the three teams in front of them sitting more than an arm’s length away.

If their rotation can continue pitching like it did in August and early September, the Cardinals are a sneaky sleeper team to win the World Series. With the return of Jack Flaherty to the rotation on Monday, he adds a unique element to the team that could give them an advantage down the stretch and into the postseason. Those odds continue to have the Cards at the seventh highest to capture the World Series, and there’s still value in this price as they continue to play solid baseball in this September stretch run. With plenty of bench options and one of the most potent offenses, it’s not hard to gravitate toward the Cardinals’ price to win the World Series at +2200.