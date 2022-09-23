Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Looking to Make QB Change by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Following his team’s 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not looking to make a change under center – at least not yet.

Speaking with reporters postgame, Tomlin was asked about the possibility of replacing current starter Mitch Trubisky with first-round rookie Kenny Pickett, to which he replied: “The answer to that question is definitively no.”

After struggling the first two weeks, Trubisky showed improvement Thursday, pushing the ball downfield and using his mobility to extend plays. The 28-year-old finished the contest 20 of 32 passing for 207 yards, along with a second-quarter rushing touchdown.

“I thought he [Trubisky] made some plays, but we all collectively came up short,” said Tomlin. “That’s how we measure performance. Winning is our best business, and we didn’t handle business. We don’t break that apart and look for the feel-good.”

With ten days to prepare for Week 4’s opponent in the New York Jets, it’ll be interesting if Tomlin has a change of heart between now and next Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Steelers as -3.5 home favorites on the spread and -186 on the moneyline.